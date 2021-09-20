FOP members vote down tentative contract for LMPD officers

They feel the proposal would not do enough to stop the loss of officers and wouldn’t adequately increase the city’s ability to recruit the best talent.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It’s back to the drawing board for a contract between the City of Louisville and the Metro Police union.

The River City FOP said members voting on the tentative agreement for officers and sergeants voted the agreement down.

A statement from the FOP said the members feel the proposal would not do enough to stop the loss of officers and wouldn’t adequately increase the city’s ability to recruit the best talent.

While the proposal did include pay raises, the FOP statement said officers listened to Chief Erika Shield said the department should be the highest paid in the state and the contract didn’t do that.

“No matter how much you make, you have to be able to withstand what you’re dealing with at work. So for a long period of time, this is not going to be sustainable and they need to know that it’s going to be,” Dave Mutchler, a River City spokesperson, said.

The tentative contract for lieutenants and captains did receive FOP approval.

It now goes to Metro Council for consideration.

The FOP said they hope to begin renegotiation on the officer and sergeant contract soon.

