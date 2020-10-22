FOP president says new contract with city already valid

In a letter to Mayor Greg Fischer, FOP President Ryan Nichols said state law only requires the contract be signed by himself and the mayor.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The president of the River City Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) said their new contract with the city should go into effect now and does not need Metro Council approval.

In a letter to Mayor Greg Fischer, FOP President Ryan Nichols said state law only requires the contract be signed by himself and the mayor, which he said has been done.

The contract includes pay raises and increased benefits for officers, as well as housing credits for officers who live in certain low-income parts of the city.

A spokesperson for the mayor said the Jefferson County Attorney's Office is reviewing whether the contract is valid.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.