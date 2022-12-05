Deion Branch named Louisville football's interim head coach as Satterfield leaves for Cincinnati

As for Louisville's next head coach, UofL Athletic Director Josh Heird said no one on the current staff is anticipated to take the position.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — University of Louisville's Scott Satterfield is leaving the Cardinals to take over as head coach for the University of Cincinnati.

UofL Athletic Director Josh Heird announced that Deion Branch will be Louisville’s interim head coach for the upcoming bowl game against Cincinnati.

As for the football program's next head coach, Heird said there’s not a current staff member that will be a candidate for the job, but that the search for a new head coach has already begun.

"Unless [Deion] tells me otherwise, I don't anticipate him being a candidate for this job permanently," he said. "For me it was who could be dedicated to the guys in the locker room unequivocally for the next two weeks."

Branch said he's grateful for the opportunity to represent the university.

"This mean so much for me," he said. "I deal with these young men on a daily basis. I know exactly what these guys are going through on a day-to-day basis and I understand them."

Heird said while there's a great staff and ten great assistant coaches that could have taken the position, Branch is in a position where he doesn't have to worry about what his future looks like.

"Those ten assistants do have to worry about that," Heird said.

Satterfield led the Cardinals to a 7-5 record this season and he holds a 76-48 record in his 10 years as a head coach at Louisville and Appalachian State.

Satterfield said he has admired Cincinnati's program for years.

"I'm excited to take Cincinnati into the Big 12 this fall and ready to compete for championships. I'm most looking forward to meeting the current team and beginning to build relationships with these young men," Satterfield said. "We will hit the ground running today. Go Bearcats!"

The North Carolina native was the 2018 Sun Belt Coach of the Year at Appalachian State before earning 2019 ACC Coach of the Year honors after leading the Cardinals to a six-win improvement in his first year.

UC Director of Athletics John Cunningham called Satterfield "a proven winner, a relentless competitor and a culture builder," adding that he is a perfect fit for the program.

Satterfield will replace Cincinnati's winningest coach in the program's history, Luke Fickell, and become the Bearcat's 43rd head coach in program history.

During a press conference in Cincinnati on Monday, Satterfield thanked Heird and the Louisville players.

“That’s where my heart is at, with those players,” he said. “They changed the program.”

In a statement the University of Louisville said:

“We’re grateful to Scott for his dedication to our program and wish him well. We are always prepared to conduct head coaching searches, and we will begin a national search immediately to identify our next head coach. We will be looking for a tremendous leader who recognizes both the history and potential of Louisville Football and is committed longterm to helping the program reach new heights.”

Louisville is set to face Cincinnati in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl on Dec. 17 at Fenway Park in Boston.

Satterfield said he will not be coaching Cincinnati during the bowl game and will instead be focusing on recruiting.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.