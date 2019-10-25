LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The lunchtime rush on Chestnut Street was business as usual Friday afternoon.

That’s where Steve Foster with his Crave A-Go-Go food truck have been serving up success for more than three years.

Posted up on a spot he will likely stay after the Metro Council voted unanimously on a new food truck ordinance.

“What they've done so far is not anything that's that drastic,” Foster explained.

Many food truck operators, especially downtown will reserve meters. Under the new ordinance, if someone were to by chance park in that spot, vendors are allowed to park at a different meter.

There are still regulations when it comes to serving in residential neighborhoods. Food trucks must be contracted as caterers for private or community events.



There was also some concern over generator noise. That was pulled from the ordinance altogether and will be discussed at another time



“Thank God we got some council members that came to their senses about what they're trying to do to small businesses here in Louisville, because this business is thriving right now,” said Jeff Sell who runs Pop’s Roadside Diner with his wife.



He’s said it’s a “victory for now,” and “a solution looking for a problem that didn't exist.”



But he and Foster fear the lengthy battle with Metro Council may not be over.



“This is Step 1,” said Foster. “They get this passed, then will they start putting us where we want to be instead of where we need to be.”



A proposal months ago would’ve mandated where food trucks can operate. That was thrown out after protests by vendors.



“We hit them with signatures and online activity, so we had tremendous support from the people,” said Sell.

