Food banks seeing impact of inflation and supply chain shortages

With the start of the new year, organizations believe the need will continue to grow and drastically impact their ability to help.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Inflation and supply chain shortages are impacting those in need.

Congress is expected to give $2 billion for the emergency food assistance program this year.

Feeding America is the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization and they’re planning to ask for $900 million more.

“We’re supporting it and advocating,” Vincent James, Dare to Care CEO, said.

Food banks across America and in Louisville like Dare to Care said the need is increasing. An estimated 175,000 people are facing food insecurity in Kentuckiana. That’s a 20% increase prior to the pandemic.

"At one time prior to the pandemic, we were able to purchase food well below retail cost," James said." But because of the supply chain issues and inflation, now it’s close to retail purchasing. So that means we're now having less product go out for the same dollar amount that we had budgeted for."

