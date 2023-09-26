'Most of us can't imagine': KFC volunteers pack food for JCPS students

The bags of food went directly to kids in need who attend Camp Taylor, Hawthorne and Goldsmith Elementary schools.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — KFC volunteers packed 1,500 bags of food for students so they could have something to eat over the weekend.

It is a partnership between Louisville Blessings in a Backpack and KFC corporate employees.

The program works to send food home in bookbags every Friday.

According to Blessings in a Backpack, there are 64,000 kids living in Jefferson County that are food insecure.

That's one in four children who eat meals at school during the week, but don't have affordable, healthy meal options on the weekends.

"We see the kids directly who are going to take home that meal, and its meaningful because you know, most of us can't imagine, you know, being 65 hours of not knowing where your food is coming from or having our kids face that type of hunger," Lori Eberenz, director of public affairs at KFC, said. "And so being able to spend that time every week as a team of coworkers and packing those bags, but also seeing the kids, and putting it in their backpack, you know you're making a difference."

The bags of food went directly to kids in need who attend Camp Taylor, Hawthorne and Goldsmith Elementary schools.

Anyone who wishes to volunteer with Blessings in a Backpack can find out here.

