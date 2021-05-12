Dare to Care opens new food bank in Old Louisville

The Father Jack Jones Food Pantry will be open every Wednesday from 10 a.m to 1 p.m. until more volunteers are able to staff the new location.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Catholic Charities of Louisville is opening the city's newest Dare to Care food bank on Wednesday. The Father Jack Jones Food Pantry, located on the campus of Holy Name Catholic Church, will provide resources for people in need in Old Louisville.

Until there are enough volunteers to staff it, the food bank near Churchill Downs will only be open on Wednesdays. While the goal of the new location is to help Old Louisville residents, the food bank is open to anyone who needs it.

"We know there's a lot of need. In fact, it's one of the most impoverished little pockets of town and it just doesn't have a lot of services," said Lisa DeJaco Crutcher, the CEO of Catholic Charities.

Volunteers from Holy Name Catholic Church and its sister parish Holy Trinity are in charge of unloading trucks, sorting, bagging and distributing food. Eventually, this location will hopefully become a "choice" food pantry five days a week, where families can choose their food in a small, store-like setting.

Dare to Care believes it can serve about 250 families a month at the new location. The Father Jack Jones Food Pantry will be open every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Holy Name Catholic Church is at 2914 S 3rd Street in Louisville, Kentucky. Click here for more information on Dare to Care food pantries in the Louisville area.

