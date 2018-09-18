Follow along with the Kentucky Army National Guard as they help recovery efforts in North Carolina

Kentucky is lending a hand in helping areas affected by Tropical Depression Florence, downgraded from a hurricane.

Here in Raleigh, North Carolina, the Army National Guard is working around the clock to imagine the unimaginable.

Six to 8 feet of storm surge coupled with record rainfalls have shut down nearly every major roadway in the southern part of the state – making their only option to reach these flooded areas is by air.

We caught up with the leader of the North Carolina National Guard Major General Gregory Lusk on Sunday, moments before he boarded a Blackhawk helicopter to tour the most impacted areas with the director of the US National Guard Director General Tim Kadavy.

He says right now at least 10 other states are sending aircraft and pilots to save lives and bring supplies to those that are stranded in the most historic flooding the state of North Carolina has ever seen.

“Record amounts of rain. Hurricane Matthew 2 years ago had historic flooding. Some of the predictions are saying the rivers that flooded then will rise 6 feet higher, so the amount of flooding is again our imagination.”

Major General Lusk says this flash flooding North Carolina is experiencing is only the first phase.

As the rain collects in these rivers and tributaries and heads back towards the Atlantic there is another set of flooding that will go on and persist for at least another week.

The first mission right now is saving lives.

Major General Lusk says it was citizens driving into floodwaters two years ago after Hurricane Matthew that caused the largest loss of life.

That is a story they hope will not repeat itself in the aftermath of Florence.