LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As the flu season progresses, more cases are being diagnosed statewide.

Officials with Norton Healthcare say their providers have treated 2,000 cases last week in the 15 county Louisville and southern Indiana area and that brings their totals to 5,000 this season.

According to Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness, 886 cases were reported for the period of Dec. 22 through Dec. 28, 2019. Officials say the numbers rose 30% compared to the prior week.

The health department recommends that everyone should get a flu shot but those who are especially high-risk including:

Children younger than 5 years, but especially those younger than 2 years;

Pregnant women;

People 65 and older;

People of any age with certain chronic medical conditions;

Residents of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities;

People who live with or care for those at high risk for complications from flu, including:

Health care workers;

Household contacts of persons at high risk for complications from flu; and

Household contacts and out-of-home caregivers of children younger than 6 months of age (these children are too young to be vaccinated).

It takes about two weeks for the flu shot to take effect, but officials are encouraging the shot before the season gets worse.

