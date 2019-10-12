In New Albany, the Floyd County library is celebrating 50 years in its building on West Spring Street.

The library held a rededication ceremony tonight highlighting some of their greatest moments, while also looking forward to the future.

"We really strive to meet the needs within a changing world and not just being the library of yesterday but making sure that we're perpetuating towards the future and offering services and programs and ways for individuals to learn new skills, to be creative, to explore," Library director, Melissa Merida.

As part of that continued growth, they've partnered with Duke Energy to challenge the community to read 150,000 minutes.

That will then help the library earn a ten-thousand dollar sponsorship to put STEM labs in their youth department.

