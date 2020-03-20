FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. — The Floyd County Health Department will rollout new a pilot project to test for COVID-19.

The department said they will use a drive-thru format. Testing will be done in the parking lot of the health department and will only include pre-screened patients. Those who have not gone through pre-screening will not be tested.

The hope is to identify patients that do not require immediate hospitalization.

The service is set to start on March 20 from 12 p.m.- 3 p.m.

