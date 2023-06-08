Fatal collision on Dixie Highway in Florence leaves man dead, police say

Officers said the vehicle was traveling northbound on Dixie Highway and crashed into the victim as he was attempting to cross the road.

FLORENCE, Ky. — A fatal collision on Dixie Highway leaves a man dead Wednesday night.

The Florence Police Department responded to a car crash on Dixie Highway just south of Industrial Road in Florence around 11:00 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers said the vehicle was traveling northbound on Dixie Highway and crashed into the victim as he was attempting to cross the road.

Florence EMS arrived on scene and pronounced the victim dead from his injuries.

The driver of the vehicle, Kelly Schulze of Columbus, OH, was taken into custody and transported to the Boone County Detention Center.

Police said Schulze is being charged with DUI (aggravating circumstances) and manslaughter.

The Florence Police Accident Reconstruction Team responded to the scene of the collision and said they will conduct further investigations.

