Crews installing Flock Safety Cameras in St. Matthews neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Flock Safety Cameras are being installed throughout the St. Matthews neighborhood as part of an initiative to help police track down stolen vehicles and enhance safety.

St. Matthews Police Chief Barry Wilkerson believes the license plate readers will lead to quicker arrests, closed cases and fewer high-speed chases.

He said the recently installed cameras have already helped the department.

"I can tell you the Flock Cameras have already benefited some of our investigations. And I'm sure with other agencies themselves," Wilkerson said. "Obviously, we're trying to advance with technology, just as criminals are, so we're using the technology at this time to our advantage."

WHAS11 News does not know the exact number of Flock Safety Cameras St. Matthews will get, however, Louisville Metro Police has said they have about 120 of the cameras installed throughout the metro.

A Flock Safety spokesperson told WHAS11 News the company deletes images every 30 days if they aren't being used in an investigation.

