Southwest Airlines adding nonstop flights from Louisville to Fort Myers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Who's ready for a beach trip?!

Southwest Airlines announced that it will begin daily flights from Louisville's Muhammad Ali International Airport (SDF) to Fort Myers, Florida this spring.

The flights will begin Thursday, March 11 and tickets are on sale now for travel through April 11. Tickets can be purchased on the Southwest Airlines website.

This is the 12th nonstop destination from Louisville through Southwest Airlines and the third flight to Florida. Flights to Orlando and Tampa are already available through the airline.

Southwest also provides service to Atlanta, Dallas, Phoenix and Las Vegas.

"Fort Myers is one of our top destinations, so we are thrilled that Southwest will offer this convenient and affordable service this spring," said Dan Mann, Executive Director of the Louisville Regional Airport Authority.

The Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport announced earlier in January that direct flights to Charleston through Allegiant Airlines would take off this spring after a delay due to the coronavirus pandemic.

