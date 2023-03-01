Zoneton Fire responds to multiple water rescues amid flash flooding

"It doesn't take much moving water to carry a car away."

ZONETON, Ky. — One Louisville fire department has responded to multiple water rescues of people trapped in their cars due to high water from overnight thunderstorms.

"People just don't perceive that water covering roads is deeper than it appears and it doesn't take much moving water to carry a car away," Zoneton Fire spokesperson Rich Carlson said.

Carlson said there are still roadways with standing water.

Once the water does finally recede, Zoneton officials say there are still other hazards. Debris on the road like mud or rocks can make the asphalt slippery or act as ball-bearings.

"Bigger rocks that can damage car tires and suspensions," Carlson said.

The WHAS11 First Alert Stormteam predicts additional rainfall until Tuesday afternoon, setting Kentucky up for potentially more flash flooding.

Carlson said the fire department's message is simple:

"Water covering the roads is dangerous. Please do not give in to temptation. Find an alternate route to your destination."