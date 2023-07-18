'About an inch every 10 minutes': Lake Forest community experiences flash flooding during storm

In one part of Lake Forest, two cars were partially submerged and another was almost completely underwater.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some Lake Forest community members were left stranded after heavy rainfall; two vehicles were partially submerged and one car was completely underwater.

"I thought it was kind of cool I only saw the two at first but I think the blue car is the craziest because it's almost fully submerged," Steven Weinstein said.

Even with "road may flood" signs posted, drivers still took the risk and got caught in the heavy rain, unable to turn around to avoid being stuck.

However, Lake Forest resident Steven Weinstein says it's not unusual for this to happen in the neighborhood.

"It happens yearly but when it does happen I think it's fun to see the cars and how people damage their cars and get stuck; I think it's kind of funny," he said.

Just around the corner in front of Gregory Meffert's house, his neighbor's car got stuck, surrounded by water that inundated the street. Meffert's wife recorded the scene outside her window as it happened.

"By the time I got back over here by this car it was starting to pond a little bit and by the time I got in this driveway, went upstairs it was all the way in the car," he said.

Meffert is a former meteorologist with the National Weather Service and he said he took three steps out of his car before he was drenched.

"I think we probably got somewhere between four inches or so in about 45 minutes so that's about an inch every 10 minutes," he said.

The dinner-time rainfall caught everyone off guard by how quickly the rain was pouring down, especially for Lake Forest residents.

"So it is posted this is a flood risk area but like I said it came so quickly," Meffert said.

His advice? "Turn around, don't drown."