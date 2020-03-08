Louisville Zoo celebrates beloved baby elephant Fitz's first birthday

He got a treat bananas and watermelon in the shape of presents on Sunday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Zoo is kicking off a week of celebration for its beloved baby elephant Fitz as he celebrates his first birthday.

Zoo staff celebrated Fitz with special gifts in the form of watermelon and bananas as onlookers gathered to sing Happy Birthday and watch him and his mother Mikki.

Fitz was born in 2019 after a 22-month gestation period, weighing 275-pounds and 38.5-inches tall.

He was the second elephant born at the Louisville Zoo in its 50-year history.

Happy Birthday Fitz We are celebrating Fitz’s first birthday with a special present of watermelon and bananas. Feel free to sing along at home! Thanks to Louisville Zoo season sponsors Ford and T-Mobile. Posted by Louisville Zoo on Sunday, August 2, 2020

For more information on the Louisville Zoo and how you can visit during the pandemic, click here.

