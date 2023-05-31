Here's where to fish for free in Kentuckiana this weekend, even if you don't have a license

We are for reel!

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Now that the weather is heating up, it's the perfect time to bring out the fishing gear and spend some quality time with your loved ones.

Every year, the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources and Indiana Department of Natural Resources offers Free Fishing Days to everyone regardless of whether you live in the state or are just visiting.

According to their official website, permits and fishing licenses aren't required. However, all other regulations -- including those for size limits and the number of fish that you can keep -- still apply.

Free fishing weekend in Kentuckiana will take place this year from June 3-4. In addition, residents in Indiana will be able to fish for free on Sept. 23.

Please click here for some locations to fish in Kentucky, and here for some in Indiana.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.