LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Throughout the last few months, people on both sides of the river have been worried about the future of the Sherman Minton Bridge.

With much needed repairs, the Indiana Department of Transportation and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet have to make a decision. Should they fully close the bridge for 15-23 months, or keep lanes partially open.

Now Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer is voicing his opinion.

Fischer sent out this Op-Ed on his thoughts on the matter:

"Since its opening in 1962, the Sherman Minton Bridge has played a vital role in the life and commerce of our region, providing a critical connection for Kentuckians and Hoosiers to their jobs, to school, to medical appointments, as well as business meetings, shopping and other essential aspects of daily life.

Each day, about 90,000 vehicles cross the bridge. That brings a lot of wear and tear, and like any piece of infrastructure that’s nearly six-decades old, the Sherman Minton has repair and maintenance needs that must be met.

There are multiple scenarios for doing that. Should the bridge be left partially open, so that traffic can continue to flow, albeit with fewer lanes available, which would extend the project? Or should the bridge be closed to traffic entirely for the duration of the repairs, which brings the project to a conclusion more quickly?

Any decision will inevitably lead to rerouting and disruption of traffic. Yet, while it’s important to look at this project in terms of dates and dollars, I believe it’s even more critical to look at the impact this decision will have on the lives of people on both sides of the bridge.

It’s clear that while there is no easy or challenge-free option for repairing the Sherman Minton Bridge, closing it entirely will disrupt the personal and professional lives of Louisvillians, especially west Louisvillians, and the thousands of Hoosiers who head east over the bridge every day. People from both sides of the river have clearly expressed that concern during community meetings about the project.

Total closure would also create a ripple effect through downtown Louisville, as well as Southern Indiana cities, as traffic would flood the Second Street Bridge and Kennedy and Lincoln bridges, adding further delays and disruptions that would impact individuals and businesses, and hinder our region’s ongoing economic growth.

That’s why, on behalf of the people of Louisville, I’m asking the Indiana Department of Transportation and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to work together to find solutions that keep at least one lane open to traffic in both directions for the duration of the repairs.

I understand that short-term closures may be necessary from time to time (such as on announced evenings and weekends). And I know that keeping the bridge partly open will extend the length and cost of the project. But the overall impact, and human and economic costs of a full bridge closure for 15-23 months, is too great a burden to bear.

My team and I are eager to work with our partners on both sides of the river on this project. We have an outstanding history of cooperation, such as the collaborative work that made it possible for us to complete the Abraham Lincoln Bridge in 2015 and Lewis and Clark Bridge in 2016.

As a public servant who also spent 30 years in business, I understand the complexities involved in managing a project this size, scale and importance. We must work together to ensure the project is completed as quickly, efficiently and safely as possible, and with as little disruption as possible, for the people of our communities who depend on the Sherman Minton Bridge. That’s an achievable goal when we all work together!"

