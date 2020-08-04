LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – This year’s Holy Week will look a little different from years past.

Local faith leaders have canceled in-person services and Mayor Greg Fischer says he hopes that continues.

Some churches in Kentucky have opted for drive-thru services, but the mayor says even that isn’t considered safe social distancing.

Fischer says he knows it’s especially difficult with Easter coming up on Sunday.

“We just really ask you to think about what's most important and that's protecting ourselves because the bottom line is this coronavirus does not care about traditions,” he said.

Many places of worship are now streaming their services online for people to take part. Many churches are offering two good Friday services – one at noon, the other in the evening.

