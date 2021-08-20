Fischer announces fundraising relief effort for women in Afghanistan

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Friday Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced the start of a fundraising effort for humanitarian relief supporting women and girls in Afghanistan.
Fischer was joined by The Women’s Cup, Racing Louisville, Augusta and Gill Holland, Owsley and Victoire Brown, Alan Carson, Gloria Football and PHOCUS to kick-start the effort with a $40,000 donation.
“We recognize that quick action is needed to support those on the frontlines helping Afghan women, as well as our local refugee-serving organizations,” said the Mayor.
To amplify the fundraising, The Women’s Cup, the inaugural soccer tournament being held in Louisvill, NWSL, Racing Louisville and Gloria Football are launching a Go Fund Me page as a central place for donations.
“On behalf of The Women’s Cup, we would like to pledge our full support for the plight of the women in Afghanistan,” said Director of The Women’s Cup JP Reynal said. “We stand for the rights of women on and off the field.”
Funds raised through the page will be sent to local resettlement agencies Catholic Charities and Kentucky Refugee Ministries (KRM), and UN Women, the United Nations entity dedicated to gender equality and empowerment of women.
Of the first $40,000 raised, $20,000 will be split between Catholic Charities and KRM and $20,000 will go to UN Women.
