LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Mayor Greg Fischer accepted a medal for the city at the U.S. Conference of Mayors event in Boston.

Fischer was recognized for championing innovative health policies that support food safety, early education and smoke-free indoor air.

Louisville was honored alongside San Antonio, Seattle and Kansas City.

"We said we were going to be a city of lifelong learning, an even more compassionate city and an even healthier city so physical health, mental health, spiritual health, environmental health. Those are the three lenses that we make all our decisions through so then the question is how do you translate values into policy? So it could be extending your no smoking ordinance to include vaping products or leaning into the opioid crisis with new policy and new systems,” he said.

The Mayor also participated in Boston's Pride Parade tweeting these photos saying he's looking forward to Louisville's Pride Parade and Festival next week.



