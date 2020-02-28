LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A crumbling 10-story building in the heart of the government district downtown Louisville has hit the end of the road.

City leaders are looking to relocate hundreds of employees in the 1930's era Fiscal Court Building.

"We were told more than three years ago the building was obsolete and we should not be putting more money into the Fiscal Court Building," councilman Bill Hollander said.

The building has been crumbling over the years officials had to place scaffolding around it to prevent bricks from falling on people walking nearby.

"That kind of building needs to be demolished and the sooner that happens the better," Hollander said.

Officials are also looking to move out the staff including the Chief from LMPD headquarters because the structure is falling apart. They will most likely relocate to the Edison Center on Ormsby Avenue. Metro Council set aside $5 million in the capital budget last year to make the moves possible.

"The plan is to get everyone out of both of those buildings into other space and then demolish the buildings," Hollander said.

Spokesperson for Metro Public Works, Sal Melendez said the Fiscal Court Building will likely be demolished. The future of LMPD headquarters is still uncertain. City leaders said they may knock it down, but there is an an overflow jail upstairs that needs to be considered.

The Fiscal Court Building houses more than 300 employees for the county's sheriff's, clerk's and attorney's offices. While they are deciding where to move the sheriff's staff, the other two groups will move into the First Trust Building next door.

"[First Trust Building] is a convenient place to move to and it's also close to the government center and the courthouses," Hollander said.

The move will possibly happen in late summer or in fall.