First woman's statue unveiled at Kentucky State Capitol

FRANKFORT, Ky. — History was made in Frankfort on Thursday as the first permanent monument of a woman was unveiled in the Kentucky State Capitol.

Nettie Depp was an educator and teacher advocate in the early 1900s. She was elected as the superintendent of Barren County Schools in 1913, seven years before women had the right to vote.

“She is a distinguished Kentucky public figure, and we are proud to honor her with the first monument of a Kentucky woman installed in the statehouse," Gov. Andy Beshear said.

The nearly 7-foot tall bronze statue did not go in the Rotunda, which has several statues of men including Kentucky native Abraham Lincoln. Instead, it was placed in the West entrance of the building on the first floor.

Officials say the only other permanently installed marker in the Capitol honoring a woman was a plaque featuring the the late Thelma Stovall, who in 1975 was the first woman elected lieutenant governor of Kentucky.

The Nettie Depp project has been in development since 2014, officials say, and the statue’s installation was first approved by the Historic Properties Advisory Commission (HPAC) in 2017 as a "good representative of Kentucky women who have achieved personal and professional success." Officials added that private donations paid for the statue.

"My hope is that this sculpture not only honors Depp, but serves as a proxy for other unsung Kentucky heroes who dedicate their lives to their communities and in service to others," Amanda Matthews, sculptor of the statue and descendent of Nettie, said.

If Nettie's name sounds familiar it's because she was also the great-great aunt of actor Johnny Depp, who is from Owensboro.

