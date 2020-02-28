LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's Youth Detention Center closed it's doors January 1st and that's when the state took control, saving the city about eight million dollars.

Throughout more than an hour of questions back and forth today, metro council budget committee members got an update on the new services.

"We signed the memorandum of understanding or agreement which created a 16 bed facility on the Audubon campus," said Commissioner LaShana Harris, J.D.

While saving money, they're still able to expand their services.

"The metro transportation unit was created to transport pre-educated youth between Jefferson County court as well as regional juvenile detention centers that are operated by the department," Harris said.

"I think that we need to make sure that we're not losing anything in this transition, and if at all possible we enhance their education," said David James, the president of Metro Council.

Those transportation services to and from court appearances are of the biggest changes. Since the beginning of the year, they have had 100% attendance.

Council members expressed concerns those additional transportation services may be getting in the way of education because of the travel time and waits at the courthouse.

To prevent that, Youth Detention Services is working with JCPS to find creative solutions to prevent lost learning while traveling.

RELATED: Judge: Ousted Board of Education members won’t regain seats

RELATED: Former corrections officer sentenced in inmate's beating

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.