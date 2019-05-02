LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Las Vegas mass shooting at a country music festival in 2017 was a tragedy that shocked the nation. Now, those who rushed to that horrific scene are sharing their experience and knowledge with first responders in Louisville.

Since the Sandy Hook school shooting in 2012, more than 2,000 people in the U.S. have been shot and killed in mass shootings and 8,000 others have been injured. Those alarming numbers lead to a conference about safety and security preparations.

Every year Louisville welcomes incredibly large crowds between Thunder Over Louisville and the Kentucky Derby, but as Chief Conrad explained, the forum also helped prepare for those not so obvious events, too.

“The bigger fear, or a smaller event, where we haven't planned to have all those resources on site, as big as this concert was in Las Vegas, compared to some of the other events they have, it wasn't particularly a large event, and yet they were dealing with a major mass shooting so that has really been an eye-opener for me in terms of how we plan,” Chief Steve Conrad said.

According to the chief, throughout the last year, Louisville police have tried to incorporate their special response team, SWAT team and bomb squad into event planning.

Tonight at 11, you will hear from the Kentucky Derby Festival Senior Vice President on how the training has helped them prepare for Louisville's busiest time of year.