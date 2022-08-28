Enjoy First Responder's Day at the Kentucky State Fair

Active first responders and their families will receive free admission today with valid proof of employment.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Today marks the final day of the 11-day-long stretch of the beloved Kentucky State Fair, and they're doing something special.

Active first responders and their families will receive free admission today with valid proof of employment. There is a four-pass limit and parking is not included.

“With the addition of many new areas including Rescue Ridge, the 9/11 NEVER FORGET exhibit, and Kentucky Fire & Rescue, we found it especially important this year to welcome those who ensure our safety and come to our aid," David S. Beck, president and CEO of Kentucky Venues, said.

In addition to free admission, Thrill Ville wristbands will be discounted 20% off and available on-site only at the Kissel Welcome Center. First responders must show a valid proof of employment and have all their family members with them at the time of purchase. There is a limit of 6 wristbands.

"The work they do in our communities across the Commonwealth is essential and irreplaceable. It’s the least we can do to say thank you for their heroic service and honor those lives lost to the tragic events on September 11, 2001," Beck said.

For more information, visit the Kentucky State Fair.

MORE STORIES LIKE THIS ONE:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.