LOUISVILLE, Ky. — First-responders and their families will receive a complimentary day at Kentucky Kingdom September 28-29.

Park officials announced the complimentary day for all active-duty police officers, firefighters and emergency medical technicians and their families during Hurricane Bay's final weekend of operation.

"Our first-responders give so much to all of us, working long hours and devoting their best efforts to protect the safety and health of this community," Kentucky Kingdom CEO Ed Hart said. "It is with great pleasure and sincere thanks that we offer them a day to relax and have fun with their families at Kentucky Kingdom and Hurricane Bay."

The weekend is the last before HalloScream begins October 4.

