First responders participate in active shooter exercise at Ford Kentucky Truck Plant

Anchorage Middletown Fire & EMS hosted the training at the plant because of its size and makeup, simulating a realistic mass shooting response.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A heavy police and EMS presence flooded the Ford Kentucky Truck Plant parking lot Wednesday, but not for a real emergency.

Anchorage Middletown Fire & EMS hosted an active shooter training exercise, inviting other local agencies to participate.

Crews simulated a real-life scenario from the moment the emergency calls come. The plant was chosen because of its size and makeup, simulating a realistic mass shooting response that's become all too common across the country and in Louisville.

"You have to have that mindset of if this happens, am I prepared? What am I going to do? How am I going to react?" Jordan Yuodis, spokesperson for Anchorage Middletown Fire & EMS, said. "We wanted to make sure we had every box checked and every resource here."

WHAS11 News watched as a St. Matthews Police Special Response Team and other officers rushed into the main building. Ambulances followed suit, as dozens of first responders lined the area.

"When they're running in, they're driven. Their minds are one way, and that's getting people out of harms way. It's about saving lives," Yuodis said.

More than 30 people, representing victims, were scattered throughout the inside of the plant. Some of them were seen stumbling or running out with mock injuries, as EMS quickly rendered aid.

Real nurses and chaplains also were set up with a temporary care center on site for victims who would need it.

Anchorage Middletown Fire & EMS holds monthly trainings through its Rescue Task Force, specifically geared toward active aggressor incidents. The department had a second session of the active shooter drill in the afternoon Wednesday for the other half of their staff.

