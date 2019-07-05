LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Louisville Metro Council members were able to ask questions about Mayor Greg Fischer’s recommended budget during Monday’s meeting.

The budget includes $35 million in cuts, which Fischer says is necessary because of the city’s pension obligation.

On the chopping block, the Grade Lane fire station, public pools, two library branches, a Louisville Metro Police recruiting class and social programs.

One of those programs is called “The Living Room”, a diversion program that helps people with mental health and substance abuse issues.

During that meeting, Councilman Brent Ackerson asked whether the program actually helped save money by keeping people out of jail.

The public will have their chance to give their feedback on the budget during the first of three public hearings.

The first meeting begins on Tuesday at 6:15 p.m. at City Hall and a sign-up sheet for speakers will be available beginning at 5:15 p.m.