(Louisville Business First.) - You'll feel the Kentucky Derby vibes emanating from Derby City Gaming as soon as you walk through the door.

We got a tour of the horse racing-inspired historical race wagering facility Thursday, ahead of Friday's grand opening, and you can see it for yourself in the attached slideshow.

For now, gamers can test their luck on more than 800 historical-race-wagering machines. At full capacity, the facility will be home to 900 machines, said Churchill Downs Racetrack President Kevin Flanery.

Ainsworth Game Technology customized the machines for the facility, so they're one-of-a-kind.

PHOTOS: Derby City Gaming
01 / 15
Installations commemorating this year's Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby winners are surrounded by Churchill Downs and Derby-themed decor. Courtesy: Christopher Fryer, Louisville Business First
02 / 15
Derby City Gaming, a new horse racing-inspired historical race wagering facility, cost $60 million and will employ 250 full and part-time workers. Courtesy: Christopher Fryer, Louisville Business First
03 / 15
The 85,000-square-foot facility has more than 800 gaming machines. At full capacity, it can house about 900 machines. Courtesy: Christopher Fryer, Louisville Business First
04 / 15
A Kentucky Derby trophy is on display in the main lobby. Courtesy: Christopher Fryer, Louisville Business First
05 / 15
An installation commemorating this year's Kentucky Oaks winner, Monomoy Girl, is featured in the main lobby.. Courtesy: Christopher Fryer, Louisville Business First
06 / 15
Rose art on a light fixture in the front lobby. Courtesy: Christopher Fryer, Louisville Business First
07 / 15
The names of all the Triple Crown winners are part of a mosaic flooring piece in the main lobby. Courtesy: Christopher Fryer, Louisville Business First
08 / 15
The facility has four remote betting stations for wagering on horse races. Courtesy: Christopher Fryer, Louisville Business First
09 / 15
A wraparound bar is featured at the center of the complex. Courtesy: Christopher Fryer, Louisville Business First
10 / 15
A bouquet of roses in the bar area. Courtesy: Christopher Fryer, Louisville Business First
11 / 15
Dining space at Railbirds Hot Chicken, one of two quick-service restaurants at the new facility. Courtesy: Christopher Fryer, Louisville Business First
12 / 15
Lil' Wagners, named in honor of the historic Wagner's Pharmacy next to Churchill Downs, is one of the quick-service restaurants at the new facility. Courtesy: Christopher Fryer, Louisville Business First
13 / 15
Starting gate numbers above the urinals in one of the restrooms. Courtesy: Christopher Fryer, Louisville Business First
14 / 15
Track-themed decor in the men's restroom. Courtesy: Christopher Fryer, Louisville Business First
15 / 15
Derby City Gaming is at 4520 Poplar Level Road, on the site that previously housed Churchill Downs' former Trackside and Sports Spectrum operations. Courtesy: Christopher Fryer, Louisville Business First

Churchill Downs has been working on the 85,000-square-foot facility since December at a cost of about $65 million. It will employ 250 full- and part-time workers and is located at Churchill Downs' former Trackside and Sports Spectrum operation at 4520 Poplar Level Road.

Flanery said the racetrack went the extra mile to bring the Derby experience to the facility, from the rose motif on the lobby's ceiling to the Triple Crown winners' names etched into the flooring. The ornate lobby has iconic Oaks and Derby images and the distinctive white brick found at Churchill Downs. The original Jockey Club logo is etched into the wall near a Derby trophy display.

"Every project we do, we try to tell stories in the background," Flanery said.

At first glance, Derby City gaming resembles a casino, but Flanery said there are a few significant differences. For starters, you don't bet against the house at Derby City Gaming. Instead, you bet against a pool of players.

Historical-race-wagering machines, sometimes known as instant racing, base all of their number generation off previously run horse races, meaning it's an extension of pari-mutuel wagering.

Read more on Louisville Business First.

© Louisville Business First.