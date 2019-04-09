LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Today we’re getting our first look at a newly-painted George Rogers Clark Memorial Bridge.

Viewer Donnie Yeoman, Jr., shared this drone photo with us showing the entire span of the bridge without any of the covers it has had draped over it during the project that began in early 2018.

The bridge, which was formerly painted silver, was revamped to yellow in an effort to make the area underneath the bridge next to the Yum! Center warmer, according to Louisville Downtown Partnership Executive Director Rebecca Matheny.

Federal funds were used on the project and the Federal Highway Administration requires bridges to be painted in a color light enough to show rust in order to make maintenance easier, which accounts for the particular shade of light yellow we see today.

Spartan Contracting LLC of Hubbard, Ohio was awarded a $27.9 million maintenance contract for cleaning and painting the Clark Memorial Bridge. This work is meant to preserve the steel, thus extending the life of the 89-year old bridge.

RELATED: Why are they painting the 2nd Street Bridge yellow?

RELATED: Clark Memorial Bridge maintenance project pauses for winter