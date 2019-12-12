LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Health Department confirmed the city’s first flu death of the season.

The department said an elderly person with underlying medical conditions passed away last Saturday. They had not been vaccinated.

Getting the flu vaccine is the best way to avoid the flu, according to doctors.

In November, a family urged others to get their flu shots after their son's unexpected death. His parents said he had flu-like symptoms, although the health department did not confirm his death as being from the flu.

