Here's what fireworks are legal in Kentuckiana

Whether you live in Kentucky or Indiana, there are some laws everyone has to be aware of when celebrating the Fourth of July.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Whether you live in Kentucky or Indiana, there are some laws everyone has to be aware of when celebrating the Fourth of July with fireworks.

Kentucky

You have to be 18 years or older to buy fireworks

You can't light up within 200 feet of a structure, vehicle or person

You have to obey local ordinances

Fireworks that explode or fly are not allowed in Jefferson County

No roman candles, bottle rockets or aerial spinners are allowed

Indiana

You have to be over 18 years old or with an adult to set off fireworks

You have to be on personal property or have permission

They have to be set off within state-mandated time limits

Fines for violating fireworks ordinances vary throughout Indiana, so it's important to check the local ordinance before celebrating.

When setting off fireworks, it's always important to practice safety measures.

Good firework safety includes:

Wearing safety glasses.

Read and follow any instructions on the fireworks.

Choose a flat and level ground that is 200 feet away from buildings, vehicles and people.

Never point fireworks at a person or building.

Be sure the fallout will not land in dry brush.

Have water hoses or buckets of water nearby. Douse remnants before putting them in the trash and leave trash bags away from buildings just in case.

Clear the area of flammable liquids, such as charcoal lighter fluid.

Alcohol and smoking don't mix with fireworks.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.