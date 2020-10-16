Fires set during protests under investigation, ATF offers reward

The ATF is offering rewards of up to $5,000 per incident for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of anyone responsible.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville arson investigators are teaming up with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) to find those responsible for setting several fires during protests in Louisville.

The first fire under investigation was set at Dino's Food Mart at 26th St. and Broadway on June 1. It happened the night after restaurant owner David McAtee was shot and killed by law enforcement.

The other fires in question were set or attempted the night the decision in the Breonna Taylor case was announced and a few nights following on September 23-26. Churchill Downs was targeted, the Hall of Justice, the downtown public library, Red Dog Liquors and a Spalding University vehicle.

