'Talking is good therapy': Firehouse chaplain reflects on Louisville mass shootings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Firehouse chaplains play a vital role in not only boosting their station's morale but also being there for the victims they treat.

Last week showed the importance of that role after two separate mass shootings hit the Metro.

Wayne Bishop acts as the chaplain for Anchorage-Middletown Fire and EMS, and he was dispatched to both the Chickasaw Park and Old National Bank shootings.

"You know, sometimes it's looked at, we show up, we put the fire out, but there's a whole separate service that we offer," he said.

He was there to provide comfort and support to victims' families both on scene and at the hospital.

Bishop said oftentimes, people try to compartmentalize their emotions from such tragedies which can weigh heavy over time.

He said opening up to someone can help remove that burden.

"Prayer, as part of that, and then certainly conversation, talking is good therapy. Laughter is wonderful relief," Bishop said. "So even withing our fire service and EMS service, police service, there's a whole lot of humor that goes along with that. And with that comes a whole lot of release to the, to the basic emotions."

He added that sometimes it's not about what you say to a person grieving in the moment, it's about being there. A simple presence.

