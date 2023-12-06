Firefighters responding to warehouse fire in Smoketown

Multiple Louisville Fire Department crews are working the scene at the intersection of Caldwell Street and Jackson Street.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Firefighters are responding to a major warehouse fire in the Smoketown neighborhood.

Louisville Fire's Battalion Chief Bobby Cooper said firefighters were battling a blaze at a four-story warehouse at the intersection of Caldwell and Jackson Streets. He added they were dispatched at 4:22 p.m. and crews were on scene within two minutes.

Cooper said they got the fire under control at 7:06 p.m.

Firefighters were initially going to fight the fire from the inside but command quickly had them evacuate because it had progressed rapidly he said.

Part of the building collapsed at 4:55 p.m., according to Cooper.

Around 100 firefighters were on scene and he said no injuries were reported.

It is still an active scene so Cooper told the public to continue to avoid the area.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.