SPRING, Texas — Spring firefighters came to the rescue of an adorable dog who found himself in a tight situation over the weekend.
Spring Fire Engine 71 and Rescue 71 B shift crews were called Sunday to the Spring Lakes subdivision, according to the department's Twitter. That's where they were brought to a Golden Doodle puppy with its head stuck in a pipe.
According to firefighters, the puppy was digging in his family's backyard when he somehow dug into a loose pipe connection for a drain and got his head stuck.
Through teamwork, the firefighters were able to cut the pipe and safely remove the animal. On Twitter, the station gave a special shoutout to firefighter Logan Hall and District Chief Chris vonWiesenthal.
Spring Fire Department also posted several photos from the rescue, including the group of firefighters working to free the puppy and then the pet being reunited finally with its owners.
We're told the owners — and we're confident the puppy as well — are thrilled the pipe adventure is over with only the pipe being damaged. The family had just gotten the pup a couple weeks ago, the department said.
We don't know the name of this adorable pup, so we'll just call him lucky.