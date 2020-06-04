LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Firefighters rescued multiple people out a burning home in the Algonquin neighborhood.

Crews say the fire happened on West Hill Street, not too far from Greater First Timothy Baptist Church on Sunday.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the home.

They were able to make their way in, rescuing three people while putting out the fire.

It took 27 firefighters 25 minutes to put out the blaze.

Two of the three injured were taken to the hospital.

None of the firefighters were injured.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

