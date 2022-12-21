More than 70 firefighters battle fire in Russell neighborhood

Crews work to fight an early morning fire at 18th and Jefferson streets.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Firefighters are on scene Wednesday morning at a fire in Louisville's Russell neighborhood.

The huge building fire was called in around 4 a.m. at 18th and Jefferson streets, according to a spokesperson with Louisville Fire Department.

More than 70 firefighters from 12 different stations are working to extinguish the flames.

Louisville Fire Major Bobby Copper said he believes this business to be a "working business" and a part of a strip mall.

Cooper said the businesses inside of the strip mall are a "total loss".

SKS Tax Service reportedly owns the building which houses a bakery, barber shop and restaurant.

Officials are calling it a "two alarm fire"; the surrounding streets are currently closed.

We will update you with more information when we learn more.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.