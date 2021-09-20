2 firefighters okay after falling through floor while battling house fire in Taylor-Berry

Officials said the home in the 1300 block of Lillian Avenue was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived Monday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two Louisville firefighters were rescued after falling through the floor while battling a fire in the Taylor-Berry neighborhood.

According to Major Bobby Cooper with the Louisville Fire Department, the blaze started around 4:15 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of Lillian Avenue.

When firefighters arrived on scene, the home was engulfed in flames.

As crews were inside, Major Cooper said one firefighter fell through the floor into the basement and another fell on top of him. Both firemen scrambled out on their own with the help of fellow firefighters.

“In spite of them falling through the floor, needing to be removed, they went back to work right away and helped to fight and extinguish the fire,” he said.

Major Cooper said no one was home when the fire started.

No one was hurt.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

