LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – Firefighters have contained the fire at the Kentucky Center for the Arts on Main Street in Louisville.

Main Street remains closed to traffic in that area.

It was a three-alarm fire. It was reported just after 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

"Units arrived on scene, we did have smoke showing on the roof. We did have a report that there were contractors working on the roof structure which is a metal structure. It is insulating material underneath it. The fire, we do have a fire that is in a confined area between the exterior of the roof and the interior walls and ceiling structure inside the building," fire chief Greg Frederick said.

Repairs were underway on the roof of the building at the time smoke was spotted. The repairs were specifically being conducted on the barrel roof part of the center, that is located above the building's lobby. That work was addressing a roof leak, according to a spokesman Christian Adelberg for the center.

At least 10 fire units are on the scene. No injuries at this time. The fire chief said they had crews on the outside and inside working to get to the fire. Frederick said they had to cut open metal panels to access the fire.

Frederick said due to the curved roof, the crews worked with caution.

“Because of the fact that the roof actually curves around several different floors we’re having to go on the fifth floor and the fourth floor. They’ve breached into those concealed spaces we’re trying to control the fire but obviously, it's moving on us," Frederick said.

The cause of the fire is not known, according to the Kentucky Center for the Arts. They said everyone did make it out of the building safely.

BE ADVISED: Fire crews are on scene, we do not know the cause of the fire at this time but we do know everyone in the building made it out of the building safely. — The Kentucky Center (@KyCtrArts) June 13, 2018

The center tweeted their box office and building would be closed until further notice. Online sales will be continuing, their phone line is down.

EMS is also on the scent to help hydrate fire crews. Cases of water bottles were dropped off at the scene for firefighters.

The Kentucky Center opened in 1983. The center has three different theaters and has a capacity of more than three thousand seats

