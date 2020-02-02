LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nearly 50 firefighters from stations throughout the city participated in Saturday’s Fight for Air Climb Louisville.

They climbed 38 floors and 768 stairs at the PNC Tower in full gear to support the American Lung Association.

Four firefighters completed the vertical mile – 11 times up plus 14 floors which equals 432 floors.

They say they appreciate the support from the American Lung Association, which helps firefighters who are disproportionately impacted by lung diseases and cancer.

So far Fight for Air Climb Louisville has raised more than $76,000 with hopes of meeting a goal of $110,000.

