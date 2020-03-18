LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Fire is on the scene of a structure fire in the 600 block of E. Oak St. in the Shelby Park neighborhood.

It is not clear what started the fire or if there are any injuries at this time.

Witnesses have sent in photos to WHAS showing black smoke coming from the fire.

WHAS11 has a crew at the scene to gather more information. This story will be updated as more information is made available.

Fire in 600 block of E. Oak Street in Louisville View from Jeffersonville, Ind of Fire in 600 block of E. Oak St in Louisville, Ky Smoke hovers over a scene of a fire on East Oak Street on March 17, 2020. Fire in 600 block of E. Oak St Fire in 600 block of E. Oak St Fire in 600 block of E. Oak St

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.