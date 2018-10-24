LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) — Police are investigating an early morning fire in the Portland neighborhood.

Officials say it started just before 2:30am Wednesday morning at a duplex near 22nd and W. Market Street.

As the fire burned, the building became unstable and the firefighters on scene were forced to evacuate. During the evacuation, part of the roof collapsed, trapping a firefighter inside.

The department was able to safely rescue him and he was treated for minor injuries. He expected to be okay.

There were three people in the duplex at the time of the fire, but they were able to escape.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined and the incident is still under investigation.

