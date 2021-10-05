Mayor Fischer, city officials and crews remember fallen firefighters during ceremony

Firefighter John Martin, who died from occupational cancer and Captain Charles Keller, who died in 1921, were recognized during a Tuesday ceremony.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two more names were added to Louisville’s tribute to fallen firefighters.

Fire Chief Gregory Frederick noted an increase in recent firefighter fatalities caused by illnesses caught on the job and mental health issues.

“We need to do a better job of changing our culture to protect our personnel and to keep them safe from physical harm as well as the hidden ones,” he said.

This week marks Fire Prevention Week with the theme of “learn the sounds of fire safety.”

Three loud beeps mean smoke or fire. A single chirp every 30 to 60 seconds means a smoke detector needs new batteries or continuous chirping means a new alarm is needed.

