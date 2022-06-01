Volunteer firefighter collecting donations for Crusade For Children hit by ambulance

The volunteer fireman and one of the drivers were flown to UofL Health with possible life-threatening injuries.

MEADE COUNTY, Ky. — Tuesday evening, a three-vehicle collision involving an ambulance resulted in a volunteer firefighter being flown to the hospital.

A Meade County ambulance was reportedly traveling north on Joe Prather Parkway when it was hit by a 2006 Chevrolet Impala.

The collision caused the ambulance to roll over and hit a Flaherty Fire Department volunteer fireman who was collecting donations for Crusade For Children.

The ambulance then hit a 2021 Ford F-350.

The volunteer fireman and the driver of the Impala were flown to UofL Health with possible life-threatening injuries.

The ambulance driver and one passenger were taken to Baptist Health Hardin for non-life-threatening injuries.

Supporting Heroes, whose mission is to "honor the service and sacrifice of public safety heroes who give their lives in the line of duty," released a statement about the crash.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the Meade County, Kentucky EMS crew members who were injured in an ambulance crash earlier this evening."

The collision is currently under investigation by Meade County, and there are no updates on the condition of the fireman or the people in the ambulance.

We will update this story as more information is released.

