Crews work to determine cause of fire at vacant apartment building in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Investigators are working to determine what caused a fire at a vacant apartment building in the Russell neighborhood Monday night.

According to a release from the Louisville Fire Department, crews responded the fire in the 2200 block of W. Market St. just after 11:30 p.m. August 2. They found heavy fire coming from the two-story building, and the fire extended to three other buildings.

It took crews about 30 minutes to get the fire under control.

Of the four buildings, one was occupied. The residents were able to get to safety before crews arrived.

No one was injured, but the fire left three people displaced.

Officials say the main building is a complete loss, two of the buildings sustained significant damage, and the other building sustained moderate damage.

