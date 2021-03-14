Crews work to put out large fire at vacant church in Old Louisville

The two-alarm fire happened at the former site of the Greater New Hope Community Church on East Saturday evening.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Fire crews are working to extinguish a large fire at a vacant church in Old Louisville.

The two-alarm fire happened at the former site of the Greater New Hope Community Church in the 200 block of East Jacob Street Saturday evening.

Flames were seen coming from the roof of the building.

It’s unclear how the fire started.

The vacant site had been up for auction for the past month, according to Auction Professionals of Kentucky's website.

Officials said they will be at the site for an undetermined amount of time and are asking people to avoid the area.

This story will be updated.