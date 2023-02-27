Crews reportedly battling 3-acre brush fire inside Iroquois Park

According to Major Bobby Cooper, three companies are battling the blaze off Toppill Road that winds through the park.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Fire Department says crews are working a brush fire inside Iroquois Park.

Cooper believes the fire is about three acres.

Crews have a forestry unit and a water tanker on hand.

WHAS11 News has a crew headed to the scene and will provide more details as they become available.

